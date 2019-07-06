Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Not available Saturday
Allen is not available for Saturday's summer league action against the Pacers, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The NBA is still processing trades, and Allen won't be able to take the court for his new team quite yet. It's possible he'll suit up for Sunday's game.
