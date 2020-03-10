Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Officially done for season
The Grizzlies officially ruled Allen (hip) out for the season earlier this month, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Memphis had been vague about Allen's recovery timeline since the left hip injury first surfaced in late January, even after his college coach, Mike Krzyzewski, leaked the news about a month ago that the second-year guard would be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The Grizzlies have now confirmed that Allen won't return in 2019-20, while also providing a new diagnosis for his injury, which is being termed a "left hip displacement." Allen will most likely be ready to go for the start of training camp in the fall.
