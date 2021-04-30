Allen (hand) has officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Magc.
No surprise here, as Allen was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. He is nursing a hand injury suffered in Wednesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers. In his absence, more minutes figure to be available for Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton.
