Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Out again Friday
Allen (hip) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
The second-year guard will miss both ends of the back-to-back set as he continues to deal with the left hip injury. Allen hasn't seen game action since Jan. 24 and remains without a timetable for his return.
