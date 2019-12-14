Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Out again Saturday
Allen (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Grayson's absence will mark his third consecutive game missed due to an ankle injury. His next chance to return will come Monday versus the Heat.
