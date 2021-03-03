Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
The 25-year-old will be sidelined for the third straight contest heading into the All-Star break due to the concussion. Allen will have an extra week to progress through the concussion protocols before potentially missing additional games.
