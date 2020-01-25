Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Out Sunday
Allen (hip) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Suns.
Left hip soreness will prevent Allen from playing, and it will mark his first absence since Dec. 18. In his place, De'Anthony Melton is a candidate to see some extra run.
