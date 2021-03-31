Allen (hip) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Jazz, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Still recovering from left hip soreness due to an injury suffered Monday against the Rockets, Allen will miss his first game since March 14. In his absence, De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane should see increased action.
