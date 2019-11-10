Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Out vs. Spurs
Allen (ankle) will not play Monday against San Antonio.
Allen has already missed the last four games with a sore left ankle, and he should be considered day-to-day until the team gives any other indiction. Prior to the injury, Allen had played double-digit minutes in all five games.
