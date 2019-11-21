Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Participates in 5-on-5
Allen (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Taylor Jenkins, Allen played 5-on-5 for the first time since injuring his left ankle at the beginning of the month, bringing him one step closer to a return. His next chance to take the court comes Saturday against the Lakers.
