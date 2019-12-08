Allen had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 loss to Utah.

Allen scored 13 points in the blowout loss, notching double-digits for the third time in his last four games. The increase in playing time has been as a direct result of Ja Morant (back) missing time. Allen typically does very little other than score the basketball and I would much rather be taking a flier on De'Anthony Melton or Tyus Jones.