Allen had four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, three steals and two boards in Friday's win over Detroit.

Making his fifth straight start at shooting guard, Allen had one of his worst scoring games of the season, but he was able to salvage a decent fantasy line with a season-high six assists to go with three steals. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton both returned to action for Memphis on Friday, but Dillon Brooks (thigh) was held out, so it remains to be seen how the minutes will be split when all four are healthy and available.