Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Questionable for Friday
Allen (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Allen has missed the past five games due to an ankle issue, though the Grizzlies are leaving the door open for a return to action Friday in Cleveland. Expect an update regarding his status to come forth closer to tip-off.
