Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Questionable for Wednesday
Allen (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Allen has missed four straight games due to ankle soreness, but he'll have an opportunity to take the floor Wednesday night if he proves his health during morning shootaround. Marko Guduric and Tyus Jones should continue to benefit if Allen can't go.
