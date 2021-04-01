Allen (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Allen had to miss Wednesday's loss to Utah due to left hip soreness and he remains uncertain for Friday due to the injury. Desmond Bane started Wednesday in Allen's absence and went for seven points, five rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Out vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Suffers hip injury•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Goes for 20 points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Rejoins starting five•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Another DNP in Sunday's loss•