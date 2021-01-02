Allen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Allen missed Friday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, and he's a toss-up heading into Sunday. In his absence, Brandon Clarke got the start and would likely get the nod again if Allen is out.
