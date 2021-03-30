Allen (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
The 25-year-old picked up the injury during Monday's matchup with the Rockets but may not miss additional time. De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane could see increased run if Allen is unavailable Wednesday.
