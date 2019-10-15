Allen pitched in eight points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 120-99 loss to the Hornets.

Allen drew the start at shooting guard after thriving off the bench through two preseason appearances. However, it was Dillon Brooks, whom Allen replaced in the starting lineup, that had the better statistical showing in this one. It's unclear what the rotation will look like come opening night, but regardless neither Allen nor Brooks are good bets to hold value outside of deeper leagues.