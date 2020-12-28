Allen has started each of the Grizzlies' first two games, totaling 16 points, six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 56 minutes.

The starting nod is an encouraging development for those who took a flier on Allen late in drafts, but he hasn't been overly aggressive as a scorer. Eleven of Allen's 13 field goal attempts have come from beyond the arc, and he's connected on only three of those. Allen posted 10 points (5-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes Saturday against Atlanta.