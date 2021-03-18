Allen will start Wednesday's game against the Heat, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The 25-year-old had 15 points in 23 minutes Monday in his first game action since February as he fell out of the rotation, and he'll now rejoin Memphis' starting lineup. Allen is averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.0 minutes across 12 starts this season.