Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Remains out Friday
Allen (ankle) will not play Friday against the Bucks.
Allen will stick on the sidelines for a second straight game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury he picked up against the Warriors earlier in the week. It's unclear if he'll remain sidelined for the second half of the Grizzlies' back-to-back Saturday against Washington.
