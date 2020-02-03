Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Remains out Monday
The Grizzlies list Allen (hip) as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Memphis ruled Allen out indefinitely after he suffered a left hip injury in a Jan. 24 win over the Pistons, and the status quo seemingly remains in place a week and a half later. Until the Grizzlies relay that Allen has resumed some sort of on-court activity, he can probably be viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day.
