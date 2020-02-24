Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Remains out
Allen (hip) remains out indefinitely due to a right hip injury.
The Grizzlies have not commented on Allen's long-term prognosis, but he hasn't played since Jan. 26, so this is clearly more than a day-to-day injury. At this point, there's been no indication that Allen, who is listed as "out" on the injury report ahead of Monday's game, is close to returning to game action.
