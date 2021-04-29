Allen (hand) returned to Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Allen was considered questionable to return after suffering the injury during the first half, but he was cleared to retake the court.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Grizz win, struggles continue•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores 26 with seven threes•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Leads team offensively Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Drains four treys Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores season-high 30 points•