Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out for Friday
Allen (ankle) will not play Friday against the Jazz.
Allen will miss a second straight game as he continues to work his way back from a left ankle injury. He was sent to the G League to practice with the Memphis Hustle on Thursday, suggesting he's drawing closer to a return.
