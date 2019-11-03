Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out Monday
Allen (ankle) will not play Monday against Houston.
Allen is nursing a sore ankle, which he injured during Saturday's loss to the Suns. Expect him to miss at least one contest before potentially getting back on the floor for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
