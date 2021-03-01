Allen (concussion) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game at Washington.
Allen sustained the concussion Friday against the Clippers, and he'll miss a second straight game as he remains in the league's protocol. He'll have just one more opportunity (Thursday vs. Milwaukee) to return to action before the All-Star break. Rookie Desmond Bane started at shooting guard in Allen's absence Sunday against Houston.
