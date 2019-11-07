Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out vs. Magic
Allen (ankle) will not play Friday against Orlando.
This will be the third straight absence for Allen, who is still nursing soreness in his left ankle. With the Duke product out of the lineup, Tyus Jones and Marko Guduric could see slight bumps in minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Season-high scoring in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Quiet in Monday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.