Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out Wednesday
Allen (ankle) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Allen will miss his second consecutive game after suffering the left ankle injury during Saturday's game versus the Suns. The 24-year-old will have a couple more days to recover before the next game Friday at Orlando.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Leaves with ankle injury•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Season-high scoring in blowout loss•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Quiet in Monday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Gets starting nod•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Another strong offensive night•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...