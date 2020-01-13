Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores 11 in 16 minutes
Allen accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 win over the Warriors.
Allen snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring and turned in a solid line considering his minute total. Having appeared in only 24 of 40 games thus far in 2019-20, Allen isn't involved enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...