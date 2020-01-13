Allen accumulated 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 win over the Warriors.

Allen snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring and turned in a solid line considering his minute total. Having appeared in only 24 of 40 games thus far in 2019-20, Allen isn't involved enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats.