Allen recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and a steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Bulls.

Allen had a solid outing, reaching double-figures for the third time on the year while shooting above 50 percent for the second time this season. The 23-year-old Duke product's seen his workload increase with Ja Morant (back) sidelined. Over the past three contests, Allen's seen 27.3 minutes on average per game, well above his season-long average of 19.0. While the increase in minutes isn't likely to hold in the long run, it's resulted in two of Allen's best performances of the season, making him a potential short term asset.