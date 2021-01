Allen recorded 20 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, two blocks, two steals and one rebound in a 118-107 win Wednesday at Minnesota.

After recording starts in his first four games this season, Allen suffered a sprained left ankle and was relegated back to the Grizzlies' bench. He has benefited from that rotation change so far despite playing fewer minutes. Allen averaged 8.2 PPG, more than the 4.8 he recorded as a starter.