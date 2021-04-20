Allen had 24 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist across 43 minutes in Monday's double overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Allen didn't have his best shooting performance but still cracked the 20-point plateau for the third time over his last four appearances. He's also made multiple threes in five games in a row, and while he's not expected to be a go-to player on offense for the Grizzlies, he's certainly putting up decent numbers in recent games. He's also scored in double digits in nine of his previous 11 contests.