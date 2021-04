Allen had 26 points (9-13 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in Saturday night's win over Milwaukee.

Allen has been on a nice run of late, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games while averaging 17.0 points on 49.4 percent shooting (45.5% 3Pt) during that stretch. Over his last four games alone, Allen has racked up 20 made three-pointers.