Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores just two points Wednesday
Allen totaled two points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Clippers.
Allen came off the bench to score just two points in the loss, also failing to put up meaningful contributions in any other category. Allen is likely to pop for the occasional big scoring night but that along is not enough for him to be considered anywhere outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.