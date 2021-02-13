Allen recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Lakers.

Allen reached the 20-point plateau just for the second time this season and finished as the Grizzlies' highest scorer in what was his fifth start of the campaign -- and his first one since Dec. 30. Allen took advantage of the opportunity and might remain in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Kings. For what is worth, Allen has now scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests, including three games in a row.