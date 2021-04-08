Allen tallied 30 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 win over the Hawks.

The 25-year-old caught fire Wednesday, scoring 30 points in 30 minutes. Allen has played well over his last four games since returning from a hip injury, averaging 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.3 assists in that span. The third-year guard should continue starting and playing anywhere between 25-30 minutes a game the rest of the way for the eighth-seeded Grizzlies.