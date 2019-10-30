Allen played 21 minutes off the bench and provided 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in Tuesday's 120-91 loss to the Lakers.

Allen led the bench in scoring against the Lakers, playing the majority of the fourth-quarter minutes as a result of the blowout. It's clear the Grizzlies will prioritize developing their youth in what figures to be a down 2019-2020 campaign, but where Allen fits in the minutes quagmire remains to be seen. He's averaged 18.5 through four contests, although the team is missing a number of frontcourt options that could potentially cut Allen's playing time slightly.