Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Sidelined indefinitely
The Grizzlies announced Monday that Allen has been ruled out indefinitely after injuring his left hip in Friday's 125-112 win over the Pistons.
Though the hip injury kept Allen sidelined for Sunday's 114-109 win over the Suns, the Grizzlies had been viewing him as day-to-day leading up the contest. After sending Allen in for further imaging, however, Memphis determined that the second-year swingman would be in line for a lengthier absence. He can safely be ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver, and likely the Grizzlies' two-game road trip later in the week as well.
