Allen scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT), three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-115 win over the Kings.

Allen has been dealing with an ankle injury of late, an injury that has caused him to miss five of Memphis' last seven contests. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, but he has also missed 15 of Memphis' 30 games. As long as he's healthy, he should be a valuable asset off the bench.