Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Solid effort off bench
Allen scored 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3PT), three assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-115 win over the Kings.
Allen has been dealing with an ankle injury of late, an injury that has caused him to miss five of Memphis' last seven contests. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five games, but he has also missed 15 of Memphis' 30 games. As long as he's healthy, he should be a valuable asset off the bench.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...