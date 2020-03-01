Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Still out indefinitely
Allen (hip) remains out indefinitely ahead of Monday's game against the Hawks.
The Grizzlies haven't put any sort of timeline on Allen's return to action since he was diagnosed with a sore left hip coming out of his Jan. 24 appearance against the Pistons. Allen's college coach at Duke, Mike Krzyzewski, let the news slip a few weeks ago that the swingman would be sidelined for the rest of the season, but the Grizzlies have yet to confirm as much. In any event, with no news surfacing that Allen is even close to returning to practice, he can safely be ruled out for all four of the Grizzlies' games during the upcoming week.
