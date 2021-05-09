site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-grayson-allen-still-sidelined-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Still sidelined Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Allen (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Allen will miss a third consecutive game due to an abdominal strain. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton could see increased minutes again.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
RotoWire Staff
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read