Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Strong showing in SL debut
Allen supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes during the Grizzlies' 87-75 win over the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
Allen had been unable to suit up Saturday in the Grizzlies' summer league opener due to pending paperwork regarding the trade that brought him to Memphis, but he was in the starting five Sunday and co-led the team in scoring. The 2018 first-round pick of the Jazz is an intriguing prospect heading into his sophomore season, as he appears to have a much clearer path to playing time with his new team, especially now that Delon Wright has been traded to the Mavericks.
