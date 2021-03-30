Allen won't return to Monday's game against the Rockets due to hip soreness.
Allen took a hard fall in the first half, and while he was seemingly able to walk it off, the issue is evidently still bothering him. De'Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane should see additional minutes the rest of the night as a result.
