Allen (hand) is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Magic.
Allen suffered a hand injury Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. Even though he returned to the game, he's unlikely to play Friday. Assuming he's sidelined, more minutes should be available for Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Returns from hand injury•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Grizz win, struggles continue•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores 24 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Scores 26 with seven threes•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Leads team offensively Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Drains four treys Monday•