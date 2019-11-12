Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Allen (ankle) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game at Charlotte.
Allen has missed the last five games due to left ankle soreness and is on track to add another game to that total. The 24-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 16.8 minutes in five games prior to the injury.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...