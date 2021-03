Allen will come off the bench Friday against the Nuggets, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Allen is set to make his return from a four-game absence, and he'll do so off the bench as the Grizzlies stick with rookie Desmond Bane as the starting two guard next to Ja Morant. Allen had started his last eight healthy contests, averaging 10.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal in that span (27.5 MPG).