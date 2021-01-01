Allen (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Allen was initially doubtful for Friday's game, but he tested things out prior to the matchup against Charlotte. He'll ultimately be unable to take the court, and Brandon Clarke will take his place in the starting five Friday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Will be game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Day-to-day, practices Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Leaves with ankle sprain•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Quiet in two starts•
-
Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Back in starting five•