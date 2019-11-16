Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Won't play Sunday
Allen (ankle) will not play Sunday against Denver.
Allen is set to miss his eighth straight game. He returned to practice with the Grizzlies' G League affiliate Thursday, suggesting he's nearing a return, though that won't come before Tuesday's game at the Warriors.
