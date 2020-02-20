Grizzlies' Grayson Allen: Won't play Thursday
Allen (hip) won't play in Thursday's contest with the Kings.
Allen will miss a 10th consecutive game due to an ongoing hip issue. Considering there were rumors floated last week that the Duke product could be held out for the remainder of the season, there's a good chance that Allen could be facing a significant absence, though the rumors have yet to be verified. His next chance of returning comes Friday against the Lakers.
